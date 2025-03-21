Hunting & fishing license fees could increase under proposal from Gov. Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing fee increases for licenses sold by Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Hunting & fishing license fees, along with watercraft registration fees could see first hikes in decades

Video shows a wildlife advocate explaining why increases are needed and a business owner expressing fears the move may backfire

Cold weather brought just a handful of customers to Grand River Bait & Tackle in Lansing.

Owner Anna Werner is looking forward to the end of April when fishing season starts to ramp back up.

Something that could also ramp up: increases to fishing licenses in Michigan.

"People are already unhappy with license prices as it is," Werner said.

Currently, anglers who live in Michigan pay $26 for basic fishing license. A proposal from Governor Gretchen Whitmer would increase the cost to $40.

A hunting license would increase from $11 to $17 under the governor's proposal.

The recommendation, obtained by Fox 47 News, would generate $22 million for the Game & Fish funds and $6.9 million split between the Waterways Fund and Marine Safety Fund according to the governor's office.

The last increase for hunting & fishing license fees occurred in 2014 according to the state. Boat and watercraft registration fees could also see its first increase since 1993.

Gov. Whitmer's office stated in the recommendation that the increases are needed to combat inflation as the cost for fish food has gone up along with salaries of conservation employees.

Brent Pike, owner of Pyke Gear in Spring Lake and member of the Michigan Wildlife Council, says the increases are overdue and can help the state's conservation efforts.

"We need the boat launches updated. We need conservation officers out there. We need lakes stocked with fish," Pike said.

But Werner, who took over bait shop in 2013 that her parents opened in 1981, says people are struggling with inflation all around

"Lets face it we're all hurting these days," Werner said.

Werner isn't sure how customers will react to the proposed increases but adds that it could deter people from getting licenses.

"i think people are just going to refuse to pay the money," Werner said. "[The state is] not going to making that extra money anyway."

Werner says state leaders need to put a stronger effort into reaching out to businesses that will tackle the price hikes head-on.

Pike meanwhile hopes the state can create a plan down the road that would gradually increase those fees instead of happening all at once.

"They should probably set something up where it gets automatically renewed every two years," Pike said. "That way there isn't a fight every 10-years or 32-years on raising those fees."

