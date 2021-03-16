Holland man charged in death threats against Whitmer, Biden and Pelosi

LANSING, Mich. — A Holland man has been charged with making death threats against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Joshua Docter, 21, is facing one count of making a threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, both 20 year felonies.

Docter said on social media that he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials to usher in a new American revolution.

After receiving tips about the threatening posts, the FBI opened a case and Michigan State Police continued the investigation.

Information on how to make a bomb and where to get the materials was found on Docter’s phone.

Docter turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned in Ottawa County.

He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on April 8.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted on Tuesday that her office will prosecute anyone who attempts "to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal officials."

