I’m Kaisha Young, a multimedia journalist for FOX 47 News. As a child, I was always fascinated by people’s stories and experiences. It wasn’t until college that I realized I could channel that curiosity into a career as a reporter.

I hold a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and earned my master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

After graduating, I left the Windy City and headed to the eastern shore of Maryland where I produced videos for a local newspaper. Eager to explore the broadcast side of journalism, I found my way to Michigan and the FOX 47 News team.

To send me a tip, email me at kaisha.young@fox47news.com or call me at 517-484-7747.