Growing like a weed: Recent acquisition is making Skymint Michigan's top marijuana retailer

LANSING, Mich. — At only four years old, the marijuana company Skymint is growing as fast as their plants.

The company is the largest operating distributor for marijuana in Michigan, and a recent acquisition is now making them Michigan's top marijuana retailer.

Skymint is in the process of acquiring 3Fifteen Cannabis and closing on a $78 million round of funding.

For Summer Ransom, the chief retail officer of Skymint, that means her current 12 Skymint retail stores will more than double in 2022 to 30 stores.

"We're making history essentially," Ransom said. "It would have taken us probably another year to get to that door count. It definitely sped the process up, which we also need because we have major capacity, especially with The Summit coming online."

The Summit is Skymint's most recent purchase. It's a former indoor sports complex in Dimondale that's under construction to become Skymint's largest indoor grow center.

At 146,000 square feet, the building is scheduled to be complete in August 2020 and is one of the largest ongoing capital projects in the state.

With a facility like that under their belt, Ransom said Skymint will be ready to keep growing into other states.

"Middle to end of next year, we're starting to explore getting into other states," said Ransom. "Which don't think I can mention the exact states just yet, but it's an additional three states. We're expanding across Michigan slowly, across the U.S. more slowly."

Skymint today is just a bud compared to what it will bloom into in the next few years.

Ransom said they employ nearly 1,000 people already and plan to have 40 to 50 retail stores open in Michigan by the end of 2023.

They're selling a product that was illegal just a few years ago, but Skymint's marketing strategy and belief in the benefits of good weed, continue to position them as a leader in not only marijuana, but Michigan retail.

"This is something that truly, truly helps people," Ransom said. "Even if you don't ever want to make a purchase ever, if you're just cana-curious, come in."

