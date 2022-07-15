LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags at all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor Detroit Police Department Officer Loren Courts, who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.

Courts, 40, was a police officer in Detroit for five years and died on Wednesday, July 6, after being shot by a suspect with a Draco assault weapon. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

“Michigan will lower flags Monday to mourn the loss Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, a dedicated public servant, father and son,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our hearts go out to Officer Courts’ family, friends and fellow officers through this difficult time and the entire community that has been impacted by this devastating act of violence. We will continue backing up law enforcement not only with our words, but with our actions. Together we will protect public safety, reduce gun violence and save lives.”

