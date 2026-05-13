"God bless Meals on Wheels": 86-year-old volunteer delivers food & hope to lonely seniors

LANSING, Mich. — It's 9 a.m. on a Tuesday morning in Lansing and 86-year-old Dawn Greene is loading her car with 22 meals to take on a delivery route for Meals on Wheels.



86-year-old Dawn Green has been volunteering at Meals on Wheels for 12 years, calling it "earning my social security."

The Tri-County Office on Aging serves 400,000+ meals annually across Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Volunteers are urgently needed for both meal delivery routes and congregate dining programs.

WEEK OF KINDNESS: TRI-COUNTY OFFICE ON AGING VOLUNTEERS MAKE IMPACT ON SENIORS

Week of Kindness: Tri-County Office on Aging volunteers make impact on seniors

"Oh we got a heavy lunch today," Greene says while loading a big bag carrying smaller insulated boxes of meals into her vehicle.

Greene has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels through the Tri-County Office on Aging for 12 years,

"I like to do it. I call it earning my social security," Greene said.

RIDING ALONG WITH MEALS ON WHEELS

Greene's route takes her throughout Lansing neighborhoods, where each knock on the door represents more than just a meal delivery. At one stop, we meet William Gutel, 84, whose enthusiasm is infectious.

"Hey put me on TV dude," Gutel calls out with a grin. "I'm 84 years young."

But Gutel's cheerful demeanor masks a deeper reality. The widower, who lost his wife four years ago, depends on these daily visits for human connection.

"The loneliness is hard to bear. I always love to see people stop by. If only for a few seconds," Gutel said. "God bless Meals on Wheels."

THE HUMAN IMPACT

Heather Febres-Cordero, Community Engagement and Development Specialist for the Tri-County Office on Aging, says volunteers like Greene are essential to their mission.

"Our entire mission is to promote and preserve the dignity and independence of older adults," Febres-Cordero explains. "Not only are they so appreciated and treasured and needed, but they are very, very impactful."

The meals themselves are prepared by cooks who arrive as early as 3 a.m. at the organization's central kitchen. The fresh food serves two programs: home delivery through Meals on Wheels and congregate dining at 16 locations across the tri-county area.

CONGREGATE DINING IN ACTION

At Friendship Manor in Lansing, residents gather each evening for dinner as part of the congregate dining program. Jamie Bennett, Community Nutrition Program Manager, says the meals are just the beginning.

"Food is the bonus part of what we do. Our congregate program is really made for those to be social," Bennett explains.

The program serves about 40 people daily at this location alone, offering choice-based meals similar to a school cafeteria setting. But Bennett emphasizes the deeper impact: "We can serve them a wholesome meal. We can give them educational entertaining activities and we can be the touch or the smile they might need of the day."

For Bennett, the work represents something larger than individual meals or programs.

"It's really not about yourself... The biggest impact we can make is to serve others," she says.

HOW TO HELP

The Tri-County Office on Aging is in need of volunteers for both meal delivery and congregate dining programs. Volunteer opportunities include:



Meal delivery drivers- Routes typically take about an hour and provide flexible scheduling.

Congregate dining helpers- Serving meals, socializing with residents, or kitchen assistance.

"Adopt-a-Route" sponsorship- Businesses can sponsor entire delivery routes.

The organization also hosts fundraisers including a charity golf outing on June 17, 2026, at Forest Akers West, and a dinner and auction on November 19, 2026, at Eagle Eye Banquet Center.

Founded in 1974, the Tri-County Office on Aging has served the community for over 50 years, delivering more than 400,000 meals annually across Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties, plus the cities of Lansing and East Lansing.

For volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit tcoa.org or call their main office at 517-887-1440.



Greene is back on deliveries Thursday morning, which she says is her busiest day of the week. For Greene, it allows her to give back and get out of the house.

"[I can] do something more than go to the stores and look at a lot of junk I don't need but I buy anyway," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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