'Get Them Out': Efforts grow to bring couple jailed in Mexico back to Michigan

Efforts are growing to bring Paul & Christy Akeo back to mid-Michigan

The Akeos were arrested March 4 in Cancun, Mexico on fraud charges and are still in a Mexican prison

Video shows the growing efforts to bring the couple home as well as reaction from a neighbor in Spring Arbor

David and Nancy Young walked along Spring Arbor Road on their way to the post office to mail a letter.

The Youngs say they have a son who travels to Mexico frequently for work.

After reading about what happened to Christy & Paul Akeo, David Young is growing concerned about his son traveling to the country.

WATCH: SPRING ARBOR COUPLE HELD IN MEXICO FOR THREE WEEKS OVER TIMESHARE DISPUTE

Spring Arbor couple held in Mexico for three weeks over timeshare dispute

"I don't understand why the powers that be can't get them out of there," Young said.

Riviera Maya News, a Mexican newspaper based in Riviera Maya, reported on March 5 that police arrested the Akeos in Cancun, Mexico.

The couple was officially charged on March 15 according to the paper.

Lindsey Hull has been doubling down on social media for help. A Facebook group she created— Justice For Akeos Bring Them Home— has grown to more tha 5,000 members.

PHOTO: SCREENSHOT SHOWING 'JUSTICE FOR AKEOS' FACEBOOK GROUP THATS GROWN TO MORE THAN 5,000 MEMBERS

Screenshot by Daniel Valle

"My parents are not criminals," Hull said.

Hull says shes also been contacted by the offices of U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin.

"You just want to help your neighbors," Young said.

The newspaper reported that Mexican authorities accused the Akeos of committing fraud against a hotel chain out of more than $116,000.

Manly says that money wasn't stolen; it was what the Akeos were awarded back in credit card refunds after challenging Palace Resort's charges.

Manly is now calling on President Donald Trump to bring the Akeos home.

I asked Young if he thinks the Trump Administration can bring the couple back to mid-Michigan.

"I'd like to think so. I certainly wouldn't understand how they couldn't do it," Young said.

Young isn't sure what to make of the Akeos' situation but knows that wherever the couple is, isn't home to them.

"They just need somebody to get them out."

