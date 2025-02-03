Gerber Teething Sticks recalled for choking hazard

LANSING, Mich. — Parents in our neighborhoods will want to be aware of this important safety recall:
Gerber has recalled all forms of its "Soothe ‘N’ Chew Teething Sticks." According to the FDA the products can pose a potential choking hazard for babies and toddlers.
The teething sticks were sold on-line and in retailers nationwide. FDA officials say the recall was started after several choking incidents were reported.
The sticks came in strawberry-apple and banana flavors. Consumers are advised to return the sticks to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.