Gerber Teething Sticks recalled for choking hazard

LANSING, Mich. — Parents in our neighborhoods will want to be aware of this important safety recall:

Gerber has recalled all forms of its "Soothe ‘N’ Chew Teething Sticks." According to the FDA the products can pose a potential choking hazard for babies and toddlers.

The teething sticks were sold on-line and in retailers nationwide. FDA officials say the recall was started after several choking incidents were reported.

The sticks came in strawberry-apple and banana flavors. Consumers are advised to return the sticks to the place of purchase for a full refund.

