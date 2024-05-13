Gas Prices slightly increase ahead of Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner and gas prices could impact travel plans for drivers in our neighborhoods.

Gas prices in Michigan increased a bit from last week to an average 0f $3.64 a gallon according to AAA Michigan.

That price is 4 cents less than this time last month but still 29 cents more than this time last year,

AAA reports drivers are paying an average of $54 for a full 15 gallon tank of gas, which is about $4 cheaper from the highest price in 2023.

The most expensive gas prices in our neighborhoods right now are Jackson at $3.73, and Lansing at $3.72.

The least expensive are Charlotte and St. Johns at $3.68

