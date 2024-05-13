Gas Prices slightly increase ahead of Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner and gas prices could impact travel plans for drivers in our neighborhoods.
Gas prices in Michigan increased a bit from last week to an average 0f $3.64 a gallon according to AAA Michigan.
That price is 4 cents less than this time last month but still 29 cents more than this time last year,
AAA reports drivers are paying an average of $54 for a full 15 gallon tank of gas, which is about $4 cheaper from the highest price in 2023.
The most expensive gas prices in our neighborhoods right now are Jackson at $3.73, and Lansing at $3.72.
The least expensive are Charlotte and St. Johns at $3.68
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.