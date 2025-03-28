Friends in Horton hang onto hope for Paul & Christy Akeo's return from Mexico

A group of people spoke to Fox 47 News about their friends Paul & Christy Akeo

The Akeos have been stuck in a Mexican prison for 23 days on fraud charges

Video shows the group of three sharing their stories about the Akeos

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Its been more than a year since Dan Stevens and Terri White went on vacation to Mexico with their friends Paul and Christy Akeo.

Stevens and White, of Horton, met the couple more than 10 years ago at a mutual friend's party.

"We kind of clicked and bonded and started traveling with them," Stevens said.

WATCH: SPRING ARBOR COUPLE HELD IN MEXICO FOR THREE WEEKS OVER TIMESHARE DISPUTE

Spring Arbor couple held in Mexico for three weeks over timeshare dispute

Since then, the group of four took dozens of trips together to places like Mexico, Jamaica and New Orleans before Stevens and White scaled back to run their restaurant.

"We used to go on four trips a year," White said.

White spoke to Christy Akeo, whom she considers a best friend, on the phone when the Akeos landed in Cancun International Airport the morning of March 4.

"I'm like alright text me when you get to Isla [Mujeres]," White said. "Then Paul texts Dan and says 'we just got detained at the airport."

PHOTO: TEXT FROM PAUL AKEO TO DAN STEVENS THE MORNING OF MARCH 4 WHEN THE AKEOS WERE ARRESTED IN MEXICO

Terri White

The Akeos were arrested on charges of committing fraud against a hotel chain, according to newspaper Riviera Maya News.

Attorney John Manly told us that the money was what American Express, the Akeos credit card company, refunded back to the couple after they challenged charges from Palace Resort.

"They're not the type of people that are like 'we're not going to pay our bill," White said. "They're good, honest people."

WATCH: 'GET THEM OUT': EFFORTS GROW TO BRING COUPLE JAILED IN MEXICO BACK TO MICHIGAN

'Get Them Out': Efforts grow to bring couple jailed in Mexico back to Michigan

Stevens said he and White were supposed to go on the couple's most recent trip to Isla Mujeres just outside Cancun when they were arrested 23 days ago.

When Stevens and White last went with the Akeos to Mexico in February 2024, it was also to Isla Mujeres.

Ahead of that trip, White says Christy asked her to bring three games with her on the trip and that Christy would bring three more.

"We would love to take them down to give to them," White recounted Christy Akeo saying.

White says she and Christy took those games and gave them to children living in orphanages on the island.

I asked them why the Akeos spent their time on vacation helping children they might never see again.

"They were caring. That's what they do. That's how Christy is," White said.

PHOTO: CHRISTY AKEO AND TERRI WHITE

Courtesy: Terri White

Vicki DeVader, of Spring Arbor, met Christy six years ago and has been golfing partners with her ever since.

DeVader, who last spoke with Christy in December, learned about the Akeos arrest on Monday after the couple's daughter, Lindsey Hull, created a Facebook post thats generated thousands of shares.

"Our government needs to do something," DeVader said. "I'm so frustrated."

Fox 47 sent an email with 10 questions to the U.S. State Department asking for more information about the Akeos arrest.

A spokesperson said, "We are aware of reports of the detention of two U.S. citizens in Mexico. We take our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad seriously. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

White is worried but remains motivated to help the Akeos in anyway she can.

"[I] took pictures of their medicine bottles and sent them to Lindsey so she can send them to the lawyer in Mexico so that they made sure they had their medicines," White said.

As the Akeos stay in a Mexican prison reaches 24 days, the trio of DeVader, Stevens and White remain clinging to hope.

"You pray. You just keep praying everyday something will change and a miracle will happen," White said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook