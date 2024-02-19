LANSING, Mich. — Heads up to our neighborhoods, to make voting easier for everyone, CATA, Eatran and Clinton Transit are offering free rides for early voting, not just on Election Day.

From now until the 25th, those rides will be offered. There will be no in-person voting on Monday, February 26.

To get your free ride, all you have to do is tell the driver you will vote when you get on. There is no ID needed, but make sure you still have that for the polls.

Eatran riders need to reserve trips to and from Eaton County.

And Clinton County voters can use the Clinton Transit app to schedule a ride at least a day in advance.

Election Day is Tuesday February 27.

