FOX 47 gives Lansing elementary school students free books through the 'If You Give A Child A Book' program

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday marks the 100th day of school for Willow Elementary School in Lansing, and these students are making a promise to read more this year.

"Four words always come to my mind when I think of reading. Those four words are imagination, concentration, motivation, relaxation. Once you get lost in a good book, you can use your imagination to take you to places you've never been before," said Christopher Rollins, a student support specialist at Willow Elementary.

That's the goal for these students as they each received three books of their choice given to them by FOX 47, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, through our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

"I love with digital technology for access, but there's nothing that beats having a book in your hand. I think that just the tactile aspect of it, but also just being able to accumulate titles that are your own personal interest," said fourth-grade teacher Ebonia Williams.

Each student has their own reasoning for the books they chose, like Sabrina who chose Unicorn Club because she has some toy unicorns at her house, and she loves unicorns. But, all of their choices stemmed from their love of reading.

"I do love reading because it's adventurous and exciting," said fourth-grader Josiah.

"This is a great foundational block for them to have books to build upon. A lot of them say that this is the first book they've had," first-grade teacher Shannon Homer explained.

And even though this is only the second year of this book drive, it has already made an impact on these students

"I'm able to pronounce a word I wasn't able to last year, and there's a lot of new words I know now," a third grader said.

Willow Elementary School students get to take these books home tonight and get to reading, and judging by their reactions, they are very excited.

