Firearm deer season begins Friday in Michigan

More than 456,000 Michiganders have bought hunting licenses as of October 31

Video shows a Michigan Wildlife Council member explaining the significance of firearm season

The guns will be blazing in wooded areas across Michigan as hunters look to bag more deer this hunting season.

Brent Pike, a member of the Michigan Wildlife Council, says the season isn't about killing animals.

"It's about camaraderie. It's about spending time outdoors," Pike said.

Pike estimates the deer population to be in the millions and hopes to see the population decrease to protect hunters and wildlife.

"When you start getting too many animals in too small of an area, disease starts setting in," Pike said.

More than 456,000 residents have bought hunting licenses as of October 31 according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Those numbers, according to MDNR, closely mirror numbers from last year. This year, the state saw an uptick in hunters aged 65 and older.

"I think a lot of those guys had to give it up 15 to 20 years ago and are finally finding some time [to hunt]," Pike said.

Hunters will also be allowed to hunt on public land as well as private land.

Pike says it will help cut down a deer population he believes is growing too large.

"It's our responsibility as good stewards of the earth to protect these animals and provide them with the habitat and make sure they survive," Pike said. "And be out there for everybody to enjoy for various reasons."

The firearm deer season begins Friday November 15 and ends Saturday November 30.

