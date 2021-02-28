Menu

Ferris State professor fired following investigation after tweeting racial slurs

Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 28, 2021
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University has fired Prof. Thomas Brennan, according to a tweet Brennan posted this morning.

In the past, Brennan reportedly tweeted racial slurs and claimed COVID-19 could be triggered by smart phones.

The university placed Brennan on administrative leave in November upon launching an investigation.

