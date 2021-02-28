Ferris State professor fired following investigation after tweeting racial slurs

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University has fired Prof. Thomas Brennan, according to a tweet Brennan posted this morning.

I've been officially fired from Ferris. Here's the defense statement that I gave to the administration on February 15, 2021, along with supporting documents. https://t.co/9rxhOrOYnFhttps://t.co/TGTCqoSAGh — Thomas Brennan (@ThomasB57121856) February 27, 2021

In the past, Brennan reportedly tweeted racial slurs and claimed COVID-19 could be triggered by smart phones.

READ MORE: Ferris State science professor claims that smart phones cause COVID-19

The university placed Brennan on administrative leave in November upon launching an investigation.