Federal investigators reveal new details about deadly Bath Township plane crash

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Federal investigators have released new details about a plane crash in Bath Township that killed three people last month, revealing the aircraft was performing a dangerous test flight after maintenance when it went down.



National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday with more details on a crash in Bath Township.

The crew performed the test flight after not being able to find a test pilot for the stall flight.

NTSB is still investigating and awaiting results from the cockpit voice recorder recovered from the crash site.

The plane crashed in a wooded area near Bath on Oct. 16, killing the captain, co-pilot and one passenger.

According to a report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane had been undergoing maintenance in Battle Creek for seven months leading up to the crash.

The aircraft's manufacturer requires a post-maintenance stall test flight before the plane can return to service.

The NTSB report states the maintenance company offered the flight crew a list of experienced test pilots for hire, but the crew decided to perform the dangerous test themselves after failing to find a test pilot.

Preliminary data shows the plane climbed to 15,000 feet before beginning a rapid descent. The crew radioed air traffic control saying they were in a stall and trying to recover.

Those were their last words.

The NTSB says it is still waiting for results from the recovered cockpit voice recorder.

The NTSB says it has investigated at least three similar crashes involving stall tests after maintenance on business jets.

