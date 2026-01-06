Experts, choice advocates react after CDC shifts childhood vaccine recommendations

LANSING, Mich. — Experts and vaccine choice advocates in mid-Michigan are divided following changes to childhood vaccine guidelines announced Monday by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

For the first time ever, the federal agency has reduced the number of vaccines it recommends for all children — going from 17 down to 11.



The CDC announced Monday it would lower the number of vaccines it recommends for all children.

A vaccine choice advocate says the move brings 'common sense' back to childrens' vaccine schedules.

A medical officer for Ingham County warns the move could result in a spike of preventable disease cases.

What's changing?

Federal health officials say the goal is to bring the U.S. more in line with countries like Denmark, Germany and Japan where fewer vaccines are routinely given to all kids.

The vaccines staying on the recommended list include measles, polio, whooping cough, HPV, chickenpox, Hib, pneumococcal and DPT.

Shots for the flu, hepatitis A and rotavirus will now only be given after a talk with your child's doctor.

The CDC says access won't change — and insurance will still cover all childhood vaccines, even those no longer on the "recommended" list.

Local vaccine choice group applauds move

Suzanne Waltman, president of Michigan for Vaccine Choice, says the slimmer schedule makes sense.

"We're finally getting in line with the rest of the world and bringing some common sense to our vaccine schedule," Waltman said. "We've been overzealous here in America. Every time we could invent a vaccine, we'd add it to the schedule."

Waltman says the decision gives parents more control over family health care decisions.

Mid-Michigan health officer raises red flags

Not everyone agrees this is good news.

Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, Ingham County's Medical Health Officer, says fewer vaccines could mean more outbreaks of diseases the U.S. doesn't see much anymore.

"When we reduce the number of vaccines children get, we increase the chance of seeing diseases we haven't seen in years," Shoyinka said. "Vaccines are safe, they're effective and they prevent diseases that can cause severe outcomes."

She points to measles as a real concern — once eliminated in the U.S., but already making a comeback in some areas.

In 2025, the CDC tracked 2,065 measles cases, the most since 1992 when the agency tracked 2,126 cases. That was the last year the U.S. eclipsed more than 2,000 measles cases.

Shoyinka says Michigan will keep following the full vaccine schedule recommended the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

What's next?

The CDC says it will monitor the new policy closely to track any changes in disease trends.

