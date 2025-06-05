Ele's Place offers support for children and teens following Leslie electrocution incident

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing healing center is providing a safe space for children and teens to process their feelings after Tuesday's tragedy.



Ele's Place has provided comfort for those traumatized by Tuesday's tragedy in Leslie.

It's program director says it's important for parents to talk with their children about unexpected events like the electrocution incident in Leslie.

Watch the video to see the program director explain why they provide the service.

Ele's Place offers crucial support for children processing grief after Leslie electrocution incident

Ele's Place, a healing center for grieving children and teens experiencing tragedy in their lives, has opened its doors to anyone who wants to talk about the electrocution incident that occurred in Leslie Tuesday night.

"It's just not the day after or the day of the tragedy that folks need support. It's the weeks and the months and the years after too," said Kelly Koerner.

Koerner is the program director at Ele's Place in Lansing. She explains that the center is designed to encourage kids to open up about their emotions.

Koerner emphasizes the importance of parents discussing unexpected traumatic events with their children.

"Kids needs to know that all of the feelings that they're feeling are okay and should be able to be expressed in a safe place with people they trust," Koerner said.

Ele's Place operates three locations across Michigan, with its headquarters in Lansing. The Lansing location is open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 5. For more information on Ele's Place and their services click on this link to their website.

