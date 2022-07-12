EF-0 tornado touched down near Lake Fenton, Holly areas Monday night

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down at around 11:30 p.m. Monday near the shoreline of eastern Lake Fenton.

The tornado traveled east and southeast for 7.5 miles before lifting east of Holly, just west of Interstate 75.

The peak wind speed of the tornado was estimated to be 65 miles per hour, and it was estimated to be 40 yards wide.

The tornado caused some damage to trees, roofs and backyards in the path of the storm.

