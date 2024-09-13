Economy and environment key issues for neighbors in Dimondale

Voters tell us about the issues that matter most to them ahead of the November election

Some of the key issues discussed include the economy and the environment

Video shows voters writing their issues on a board and explaining why those issues matter to them

With the November general election less than two months away our neighbors told Fox 47 News about the key issues that matter to them.

For many voters at the Dimondale Farmer's Market, the economy is the top issue. Joe McIntosh, of Dimondale, says he wants to see more efforts to help the working class.

"We could do more with employment. We could do more with raising wages," McIntosh said. "Corporations are making millions and not paying their fair share."

McIntosh also hopes for more investments into clean energy infrastructure.

"More solar power... get away from the fossil fuel burning," McIntosh said.

PHOTO: WHITE BOARD SHOWING THE ISSUES THAT MATTER TO NEIGHBORS AT THE DIMONDALE FARMER'S MARKET

Joshua Carter

The environment is a key issue for Dimondale neighbor Denise Parisian, who's been organizing the town's farmer's market for the last 17 years. Parisian is thinking about the planet's future for the sake of her grandchildren.

"Jobs don't matter if we don't have clean air to breathe," Parisian said. "We are all dependent on a healthy environment and on a healthier planet to go forward."

Potterville resident Michael Riley says he's voting for Donald Trump and hopes to see the economy improve under a second Trump presidency.

"Between gas prices and food prices the typical American person can't afford to go to the store and feed their family," Riley said.

Christopher Seward, of Eaton Rapids, is also worried about the country's economic future.

"Food prices have just gone through the roof. Everything's just so much more expensive," Seward said. "I'm really fearful for the election. I just hope things turn around."

While money is on most people's minds, one man who preferred not to give his name, says he wants to see more unity in an era of divisive politics.

"That affects every single person and it affects how we go forwards and how we treat each other," he said. "We're neighbors first."

