Eaton RESA launches new aviation career introduction program to open to local high schoolers

LANSING, Mich. — Eaton County Regional Education Services Agency has teamed up with the Capital Region International Airport along with others in their new aviation career introduction program.

The new program called, Aviation Career Institute, gives high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to learn more about the aviation field through hands on experience taking place at the Capital Region International Airport.

Crosswinds Aviation and MSU Federal Credit Union are the other two partners in this program. Crosswinds Aviation will conduct the instruction of the classes and MSUFCU will be giving loans and scholarship opportunities for students to actually get in the air.

According to RESA's assistant superintendent for career and tech education, Vlad Lebedintsev, in the next 20 years 600,000 pilots will be needed so Eaton RESA felt this was a great opportunity for the future generation to fill that need.

This program is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and is open to students in Eaton, Clinton and Ingham counties as well. For more information about the program and how to enroll you can visit Eaton County RESA's website

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook