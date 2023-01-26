Eaton RESA hosts open house event for their new aviation program

LANSING, Mich. — A few high school students in mid-Michigan are ready to take flight soon with the help of Eaton RESA.

One student from DeWitt High School, Kedus Mekuria, says his love for aviation came from traveling with his dad.

"Traveling with my dad, I would like to look out the window and really dive deep into how the plane works, and I wanted to do that one day," Mekuria said.

Keara Weber from Lansing Catholic High School said he just loves flying.

"I've been flying ever since I was a baby, and I've just loved the feeling of being in the air," Weber said.

And all of these students found their way to the Aviation Career Institute this Wednesday.

This program is for high school juniors and seniors who are interested in a career in aviation, but air flight instruction is pricey.

"It may cost them upwards around $60,000-$70,000 to get all their flight time," Eaton RESA Superintendent Dr. Sean Williams said.

But through this program, Eaton RESA is offering a loan program partnership with MSU Federal Credit Union to see them through earning a pilot's license.

"We hope to fill other careers within aviation beyond just pilots. The pilots is really helping us get started. That's the really the most critical need, but for just students in general, it's great for them to experience different types of careers," Williams said.

The Aviation Career Institute classes will begin in the fall of 2023 and will be held at the Capitol Region International Airport.

