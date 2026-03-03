Dozens rally at Lansing state capitol to protest war in Iran

LANSING, Mich. — More than two dozen people gathered outside the state capitol Monday afternoon to demonstrate against the conflict in Iran.

Demonstrators arrived with signs and cold-weather clothing as speakers denounced the escalation of violence in Iran.

Mary Ellen Skene drove from Bath to attend the protest. Skene said she is concerned the conflict will lead to further conflict and more loss of life on both sides.

"I feel that I had to share with other people about my thoughts on what is happening in Iran," Skene said.

Skene said the protests brought her hope.

"I think it's a wonderful show of trying to help our president understand that the American people are not for this. 75% of us do not agree with this movement and we believe that this is something he needs to hear and needs to listen to us," Skene said.

After about 45 minutes at the capitol, protesters led a march to Congressman Tom Barrett's office in downtown Lansing.

