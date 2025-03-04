Could electric bills go up in Michigan after Ontario's 25% tariff on electricity?

Ontario, Canada imposed a 25% tariff on power it sends to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

The tariffs are in response to Trump Administration's 25% tariffs on Canada.

Fox 47 reached out to the state's largest electricity providers to get an idea on the impact.

The Premier of the Canadian province of Ontario announced Tuesday a 25% tariff on electricity that it sells to Minnesota, Michigan and New York.

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday that he has informed governor's of the surcharge.

"We will not hesitate to shut off their power as well," Ford said.

The tax is a retaliatory response to the 25% tariffs imposed by the U.S. to Canada that went into effect Tuesday morning.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Michigan consumes nearly five times more energy than it produces.

Michigan consumed 15-times more natural gas than it produced in 2023 according to the U.S. EIA. Further, Michigan receives natural gas from Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Fox 47 News reached out to Detroit Edison (DTE) Energy, Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water and Light to see if the tariffs on electricity would have any impacts.

From Lansing Board of Water & Light:

"We do not buy or receive power from Ontario, and therefore this is not a concern for BWL."

From Consumers Energy:

"On the electric side of the business, we don’t import from Canada. Any net interchange purchases are done through MISO. Additionally, on the generation side (fuel for plants) comes from entirely within the United States. Natural Gas purchases are different because we can interconnect with Ontario but only if it makes economic sense for our gas customers. We are not dependent on Canadian supply on the natural gas side of the business. We will continue to monitor the developments on this issue and take steps to keep costs affordable for our customers."

From DTE Energy:

"DTE continues to monitor the evolving tariff policies with Canada. We self-generate the majority of electricity required to serve our customers’ needs, with the small amount that we do purchase coming from the United States. Regarding natural gas, the vast majority of DTE’s natural gas is sourced within the United States and our buying strategy and unique geography in Michigan allow us to purchase and store natural gas ahead of when our customers need it to help mitigate pricing concerns. As always, we remain focused on providing the safe, clean, reliable and affordable energy our customers across Michigan expect and deserve."

