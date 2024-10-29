Consumers Energy working to improve service following recommendations from state audit

Consumers Energy is striving to improve service following the results of a two-year audit

The audit found that the utility was among the worst when it came to the length of power outages

Video shows a utility spokesperson explaining what the company is doing to improve services



Consumers Energy is working to improve its service, including replacing power poles, in response to results from an audit that started in 2022.

Findings released last month found that the utility ranked in the lowest quarter of utility industry measures for average duration of power outages during storms and normal weather.

In September 2023, the company released its 'reliability roadmap' which details the steps the utility is taking to improve service for customers, according to spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

"Last year, nearly nine in 10 customers got power back in 24 hours or less," Wheeler said. "Our goal is to get [to] 100%."

The report also found that Consumers Energy is taking 10 years to get through its tree trimming cycle when most utilities take four to five years.

Power lines can be more vulnerable to falling trees and limbs according to the audit. Wheeler says the company is working on reducing the backlog within seven years.

The company is working on replacing some of its power poles, some as old as 40-years old according to the audit. Wheeler says the replacement poles will be made of iron, a material sturdier than the current wooden poles.

"The first ones have been going into place already," Wheeler said. "[The iron poles] are designed to be able to withstand that severe weather we see."

Wheeler estimates Consumers Energy will spend at least $1 billion each year for these fixes which he says end up benefiting the customer.

"We know that we're making the right investments, the right upgrades to keep the system strong," Wheeler said.

The company is required to respond to the state's audit by November 15.

