Consumers Energy reports over 110,000 people without power due to ice storm

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy, a public utility company that covers the majority of Michigan, is reporting over 110,000 customers without power as an ice storm hits the area.

A majority of the outages are in south central Michigan, including Jackson and Hillsdale counties.

In total, there have been a reported 1,602 outages with 110,058 people affected as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 47 News also talked to Consumers Energy ahead of the ice storm to find out how Michiganders can prepare for a potential power outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as power outages are resolved or more outages are reported. You can follow along on the Consumers Energy outage center to report an outage or to see all of the outages.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook