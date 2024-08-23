Construction impacting bus routes as kids go back to school

Students in our neighborhoods are back in school this fall

Fall is approaching which means the school season is here but there's another season that's seemingly year-round: construction season.

School buses are once again navigating through the large construction project on Route 127, which started last year and will continue through 2025.

Despite construction, the start to the school year was beneficial for Dean Transportation, a school bus company that handles operations all over Michigan and is headquartered in Lansing.

Lee Helmer, director of statewide operations, says some schools started before Labor Day which gave the company a chance to ease into the school year.

"Instead of starting up 1,800 school buses all on one day, we're able to get them rolling a day here, a day there and slowly launch them," Helmer said. "If there's some type of large issue it's not a huge resource hit on one day."

But just because the school year started early doesn't necessarily mean students will get to school, or home, on time.

Helmer expects some added time to students' commute due to the construction project on Route 127.

"We typically see anywhere from five to 10 minutes that could be added up," Helmer said. "It's all outside of our control."

Helmer says it's business as usual this year since the company is used to working around construction season. Helmer asks for parents to stay patient and for drivers to stay alert.

"We have buses that get rear-ended every year from cars that just don't stop because they're not paying attention," Helmer said. "Be mindful... do the right thing."

