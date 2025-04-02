Congressman Tom Barrett visits couple held in Mexican prison over resort dispute

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) traveled to Mexico to visit Paul and Christy Akeo in prison

The Akeos were arrested March 4 at Cancun International Airport and have been held in a Mexican prison for 29 days

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) traveled to Mexico in an effort to get a Spring Arbor couple out of prison and back to mid-Michigan.

A spokesperson said Congressman Barrett flew to Mexico Wednesday morning to push for Christy and Paul Akeo's release after learning of their 'deteriorating physical condition.'

The spokesperson added that Barrett has been in regular contact with the Akeo family since being informed about their detention.

WATCH: 'GET THEM OUT': EFFORTS GROW TO BRING COUPLE JAILED IN MEXICO BACK TO MICHIGAN

'Get Them Out': Efforts grow to bring couple jailed in Mexico back to Michigan

Congressman Barrett 'promised to do everything he could secure their release and repatriation to America', according to the spokesperson.

“Enough is enough. After spending nearly a month in a maximum security Mexican prison, over what amounts to a contract dispute on a timeshare, it’s long overdue for the Mexican authorities to release Paul and Christy [Akeo]," Barrett said in a statement.

WATCH: FRIENDS IN HORTON HANG ONTO HOPE FOR PAUL & CHRISTY AKEO'S RETURN FROM MEXICO

Friends in Horton hang onto hope for Paul & Christy Akeo's return from Mexico

The Akeo's daughter, Lindsey Hull, released a statement to Fox 47 News in light of Congressman's Barrett's visit to Cancun:

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Representative Tom Barrett for his courageous action in traveling to Cancun, Mexico to assist in securing the release of our parents from captivity. His dedication, leadership, and willingness to personally intervene in such a critical situation means more to our family than words can express.

Through four straight weeks of fear and uncertainty, Representative Barrett’s commitment to bringing our parents home safely provided us with hope and reassurance. He was the first local representative to simply make a phone call to our family and listen to our horrific situation and offer his assistance. His efforts exemplify his commitment to not only our family, but our community as a whole, and we are forever grateful for his support and determination.

Thank you, Representative Barrett, for standing by us in our time of need. We are all hoping The Chapur Family and The Palace Company will make the correct decision in releasing our parents and putting an end to the unjust process they have forced our parents to endure.”

The Mexican newspaper, Riviera Maya News, reported on March 5 that the couple was arrested by INTERPOL agents for defrauding a hotel chain out of $116,000.

On March 15, the paper reported that the couple was officially charged with fraud.

WATCH: SPRING ARBOR COUPLE HELD IN MEXICO FOR THREE WEEKS OVER TIMESHARE DISPUTE

Spring Arbor couple held in Mexico for three weeks over timeshare dispute

The Palace Company (TPC) and Palace Resorts were not mentioned in the reports.

Attorney John Manly says the couple bought a timeshare from Palace Resorts and says it was canceling reservations and charging the Akeos.

The family felt TPC was not fulfilling their contract obligations, Manly said.

The Akeos asked their cardholder American Express to look into the charges according to Manly. The card company agreed with the complaints and refunded more than $116,000 to the couple, Manly said.

Manly says the timeshare dispute between the Akeos and TPC ended around late 2023 or early 2024.

"[The Akeos] challenged a credit card charge by a timeshare company. That's why they're at a maximum security prison," Manly told Fox 47 News last month.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook