College Decision Day delayed

LANSING, Mich. — May 1 is traditionally known as College Decision Day but some students in our neighborhoods don't know yet where they'll be this fall.

These students are stuck in limbo as they wait for delayed financial award letters.

High School Seniors must submit a financial aid application form, known as “FAFSA” in order to qualify for federal loans, grants, and most financial aid...but there were a number of processing problems and glitches with this year's roll out.

Hundreds of schools had to push back their decision deadlines because of the delays, so some students are enrolling and paying a deposit without knowing how much college will actually cost them.

After the controversy, the head of FAFSA recently resigned.

