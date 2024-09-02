Cider season open at Uncle John's Cider Mill in Saint Johns

Fall is starting to settle into our neighborhoods as one farm prepares for cider season

Uncle John's Cider Mill in Clinton County has been making its signature cider for 54 years

Video shows the mill's CEO talking about how cider season is shaping up while one neighbor continues her fall tradition

The odor of cinnamon and cider at a farm just off Old Route 127 in Clinton County is the smell of fall tradition for our neighbors.

The scent triggered memories for Jessica Vanoss who sat with family on the grass enjoying a glass of apple cider and a freshly made donut.

"I used to come out here as a kid but even in high school I loved coming out and getting the first cider and donuts of the season," Vanoss said.

Uncle John's Cider Mill has been a fall staple in the county since 1972 according to president and CEO Mike Beck.

PHOTO: WORKERS AT UNCLE JOHN'S CIDER MILL IN SAINT JOHNS BOTTLE UP CIDER ON LABOR DAY

Daniel Valle

Beck's parents bought the family farm from Beck's grandparents and began selling apple cider and donuts as a way to make ends meet, according to the mill's website.

Today the mill has around 80 acres of land with pumpkins and 30 varieties of apples according to Beck.

Beck says they start producing cider in order to begin selling it by Labor Day weekend. Beck says they go through roughly 60,000 to 70,000 gallons each year.

So far, Beck says the mill is in good shape for the season.

"We have at least four different [blends of] apples," Beck said. "For Labor Day weekend that's awesome."

Vanoss said on the grass just outside the mill enjoying cider and donuts with her family. The splash of cake and juice means fall is here.

"It's the joy of it all," Vanoss said.

Beck says it's about creating memories in the short time they're open.

"We're only open five months a year," Beck said. "If we leave them with a good impression of a high quality product they want to come back for it."

