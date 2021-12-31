Chicken Soup for the Sole event seeks to give homeless a hot meal and love

LANSING, Mich. — Footprints of Michigan is best known for putting shoes on the feet of people who need it but once a year this organization puts on a special event aimed at making the city's homeless population knows they're loved.

The event, held on Dec. 24, has been taking place for six years and seeks to make sure the area’s homeless have a hot meal, a holiday gift and the knowledge that they matter.

Organizer Geronimo Lerma says his team pounds the pavement making sure everyone without a roof over their heads know about the annual Chicken Soup for the Sole event.

“We were on the streets last night. We gave them bus tokens to get here and we’ll give them bus tokens to get back,” said Lerma.

A man named Anthony, who declined to give his last name, is homeless and has been coming to this holiday event for about four years.

“This place helps people. God don’t make mistakes. It’s a blessing that this exists. I come here every year to eat and mingle with good people. I’m so glad I’m able to be here today,” said Anthony.

He lives in an encampment, one of several that Lerma and his team work hard to serve.

“Its especially for those who live in the camps and the shelters because they have no family. They have nobody. This time, this season, we’d like to spend it with them and cater to them for this day,” said Lerma.

People who come out are served a hot meal which includes turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy and piping hot chicken soup.

They also get a sweet treat and a holiday gift.

Lerma says its all aimed at spreading the holiday spirit.

“We give back hope and dignity to those who don’t normally see it throughout the year. We want to make this day special to show them there’s people that love them,” said Lerma.

