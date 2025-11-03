"Careless smoking" cause of deadly Lansing fire, according to officials

One woman is dead and another hurt following a house fire in Lansing.

That’s according to the Lansing Fire Department.

Officials tell us it happened this morning around 4 am on the 1500 block of North High Street.

A 62-year-old woman was found dead inside the home, while a 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re told that the cause of the fire was “careless smoking.”

