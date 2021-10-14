Capitol city native writes book, '100 Things to do in Lansing before you die'

LANSING, Mich. — Anyone familiar with Lansing are most likely also familiar with the complaint that there's nothing to do here.

Not true, according to travel blogger Amy Piper.

The Lansing native just published her first book, "100 Things to do in Lansing before you die."

"Some people laughed at me literally when I said I was doing this and these were good friends of mine," said Piper. "One guy said 'Well, what do you do after 48?'"

Grounded and unable to travel for the first time in years because of the pandemic, Piper spent the last year compiling her top Capitol city go-to's.

The book covers the 25-mile radius around Lansing and is divided into five chapters on food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, history and culture and shopping and fashion.

"I tried to put things in here that were evergreen," Piper said. "In other words, you could come, you could pick up the book, and do it any day of the week."

Inside the book you'll find excerpts on familiar spots like Potter Park Zoo, and Saddleback BBQ, but you'll also find hidden gems like Shigematsu Memorial Garden at Lansing Community College.

"This garden is right amongst the hustle and bustle of the city, but many people don't know that it's here," Piper said.

Other city secrets include a private house museum that is open by appointment only and full of Beatles paraphernalia and the secret to enjoying a free concert any night of summer in Lansing.

For the rest of Piper's Capitol city secrets? Well she says you'll just have to read to find out.

You can read more of Amy's travel tips, at her blog Follow the Piper.

