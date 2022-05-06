Brinks driver charged with stealing more than $1 million from mid-Michigan banks in 43 days

LANSING, Mich. — In just over a month, a Brinks driver was able to steal more than $1 million from several mid-Michigan banks and credit unions using a work lunch box, according to charges filed in federal court.

In January, a special agent with the FBI was advised that Lansing Automakers Federal Credit Union branches across mid-Michigan were missing money.

None of them had experienced any break-ins, but they did the math and together they were missing $350,000.

Brinks, the company that services LAFCU and other banks in mid-Michigan, began an investigation.

Their suspect: Reginald Carman, who started working as a driver for Brinks and servicing teller machines solo on Nov. 15.

Just over a month later on Dec. 28, he stopped showing up for work.

Video footage from Carman's Brinks truck shows Carman placing what appears to be a Brink's clear bag full of money, into a Brinks clear lunch box.

Later in the day, before arriving back at the Brinks office, Carman is seen stopping the truck, grabbing the Brinks lunch bag with both hands and taking it to what appeared to be a dark-colored truck.

Upon finding this initial footage, Brinks reached out to Carman saying they noticed his heavy lunch box and wanted the stolen money back.

Carman agreed to meet with Brinks and returned $650,000, according to the lawsuit, and he apologized, saying his father had recently died and his mind was not right.

But that's not where this story ends.

The lawsuit says further investigation found that Carman had stolen more money, a lot more. Brinks would call Carman four more times in the next two months to meet and retrieve his stolen money.

On Jan. 12, Carman was asked for $200,000 of stolen money

On Jan. 26, Carman was asked for $76,000 of stolen money.

In February, Carman was asked for $59,960 of stolen money.

On March 9, Carman was asked for $60,000 of stolen money.

And after all these meetings, LAFCU branches were still missing money.

Here's a chart of all the banks and credit unions Carman allegedly stole from:

It's now suspected that in 43 days, Carman stole money from 24 banks and credit unions totaling $1,060,200.

In court documents, Brinks says that, after their five meetings, they're still missing more than $22,000 from Carman.

Carman has been indicted on 12 counts of bank larceny. His trial is scheduled for June 28 in Grand Rapids.

