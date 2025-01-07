Blue drink a buzz at Clinton County restaurant ahead Lions playoff push

Restaurants are capitalizing on the success of the Detroit Lions

One restaurant in Clinton County is offering a blue-themed cider inspired by the team

Video shows the restaurant owner trying the drink she says has been popular among fans at Eagle Inn

A restaurant in Clinton County is offering up a drink that's popular among local Detroit Lions fans.

Eagle Inn in Eagle, Michigan has been selling Blake's Roaring Blue Razz Hard Cider for the past two months according to manager Stephanie Thrush.

"Some people just see it and say 'Oh my gosh that's cool. Is it really blue,'" Thrush said.

Thrush says the drink has been a big hit at the restaurant despite ciders not selling well there.

"We probably sell double the amount of this cider versus any of the other ciders that we have out," Thrush said. "It's a little bit tart."

Thrush says the Lions success has brought business for the restaurant but that fans there show up even if the team is unsuccessful.

"We get reservations in advance for the Lions and it's usually bigger groups," Thrush said. "Lions blue. Everyone gets into the pride.

"The only hard part is that I'll be working. I'm going to want to sit there and watch too," Thrush said.

