Barry Eaton District Health Department is giving out free radon test kits

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — January is Radon Action Month, and health officials at Barry Eaton District Health Department are making sure everyone has access to proper testing.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that moves through openings in plumbing, floors and walls and can actually increase the risk of lung cancer.

High levels of radon can be expected in one of eight Michigan homes, according to a state survey.

To help, the health department is giving out free radon test kits at the following locations:

Hastings Health Department, 330 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Charlotte Health Department, 1033 Healthcare Dr.

Delta Township Building Department., 7710 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Delton District Library, 330 N. Grove St.

There is a limit of one kit per house household, and after using it, the kit should then be sent to the lab for testing.

