Baker College gets truck for mechanic training from Granger

LANSING, Mich. — A used garbage truck is getting new life at a local college.

Granger Waste Services just donated a Labre garbage truck to Baker College’s Auto Diesel Institute of Michigan.

Students in the school's Auto Diesel Institute of Michigan in Owosso will use the truck to get real-world diesel mechanic training.

The truck was part of a fleet of vehicles Granger bought when the company acquired local waste hauler, Good Earth.

Mechanics in training will learn how to fix waste industry vehicles.

The college has several kinds of diesel vehicles as part of its shop, but until last week had no garbage trucks.

