Arts, Culture and Entertainment report for the week of Sept. 12 through Sept. 18

LANSING, Mich. —

Here’s your ACE Report for the week.

Dapper Dad’s Fashion Show

Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Outside Kositchek’s Men’s Store

North Washington Square, Lansing

https://dapperdads.sparrow.org/

Wednesday is the annual Dapper Dad’s fashion show in downtown Lansing. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. outside Kositchek’s on north Washington Square.

You can cheer on local leading men as they compete for the title Dapper Dad 2022.

Now in its 12th year, the annual Dapper Dad’s competition is a fundraiser for Sparrow Hospital's Women Working Wonders. It’s also a lot of fun!

Greater Lansing Home Builder’s Association’s Parade of Homes

Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 18

www.hbalansing.com

The annual Greater Lansing Home Builder’s Association’s Parade of Homes also starts Wednesday.

It’s an opportunity for you to see the latest in new homes and remodel projects by local builders.

There are homes all over mid-Michigan that are part of the tour.

The event is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union, where you can pick up your tickets for the home tours.

Pianist Stephen Rush

Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m.

Cook Recital Hall, MSU, East Lansing

www.music.msu.edu/event-listing

This Friday, composer, artist and professor Stephen Rush performs at 8 p.m. in the Michigan State University Cook Recital Hall.

Rush is displaying his performance skills with a program of contemporary piano music. It’s definitely a concert to see.

Rush is a composer who has had premieres on five continents and written six operas and more than 50 other works.

Historian Valerie Gugala is presenting “A Visit with Mrs. Lincoln.”

Valerie has spent 40-plus years researching the Lincoln family and has been performing as, and speaking about, Mrs. Lincoln for more than 25 years.

Zoobie’s Oktoberfest patio party

Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to midnight

Old Town Lansing

http://www.zoobiesoldtowntavern.com/

If you find yourself in Old Town Lansing this Saturday, you may want to check out Zoobies annual Oktoberfest patio party.

The event features Oktoberfest beer selections from Michigan breweries and special Oktoberfest food items such as Beer brats, Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese and themed pizzas from The Cosmos.

There is also live music from the Black Barn Band.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. and goes until midnight.

Kinky Boots

Lebowsky Theatre, Owosso

Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, performances

www.lebowskycenter.com

If you’re in Owosso this weekend, you may want to check out the Broadway show Kinky Boots at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

Kinky Boots is a huge-hearted, high-heeled hit with songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

The show has performances on both Saturday and Sunday.

Lansing Bridal Show

Sunday, Sept. 18

Lansing Center, Lansing

www.lansingbridalshow.com

This Sunday is the annual Bridal Show at the Lansing Center. The event is Michigan’s largest bridal show.

Brides-to-be can book a banquet hall, line up a DJ and even secure a photographer.

The Lansing Bridal Show will also showcase the latest trends in wedding attire for the bride, bridesmaids and the bride's mother. You’ll also see tuxedos for the groom with accents in every color.

The bridal show starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

That’s a quick look at events taking place this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

