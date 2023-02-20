Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of Feb. 20 - 26, 2023

LANSING, Mich. — There are lots of fun and interesting events happening all over mid-Michigan. Here’s your ACE report.

Lauren Desberg

Jazz at Lincoln Center's Riley Mulherkar



Tuesday, Wharton Center presents Jazz At Lincoln Center Songs We Love, a journey through the first 50 years of vocal jazz. Under the musical direction of trumpet wiz Riley Mulherkar, three guest vocalists join an all-star band made up of New York’s finest jazz artists.

Combining their distinct talents, the group will take you through four decades of music beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s with a nod to Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and many more.

Tickets are still available.

Wednesday night starts the LCC performing arts presentation of "Do You Feel Anger"?

Kevin W. Fowler Do You Feel Anger?

It’s a new adult comedy play about a recently hired empathy coach at a debt collection agency. The employees are cold and unfeeling to everyone giving the empathy coach a run for her money.

Director Paige Tufford says it's a hilarious play dealing with many everyday issues.

“At first, she thinks it's just they're joking with her because of the things that come out of their mouth. There's no possible way any human would say something like that," Tufford said. "It deals with many different issues, not only empathy but also how to cope with your own emotions and recognize and have empathy for another person's emotions. And the playwright centers it in the workplace, which I think is perfect because, you know, we can all relate to that.”

"Do You Feel Anger?" has performances all week through this Sunday in the LCC Black Box Theatre, located in the Gannon Building on LCC's main campus.

Downtown Lansing, Inc. Lansing Winterfest

This Saturday, Lansing’s Winterfest continues downtown.

The city continues to be a winter world of wonder that the entire family can enjoy. From 4-8 p.m. at Rotary Park, there will be Kayak Racing, euchre tournaments, live music and other winter fun and games.

Columbia Artists Music WINGS: Dublin Iris Dance

Saturday night at Jackson’s Potter Center, a new show called WINGS: Dublin Irish Dance is taking center stage.

WINGS is an Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. WINGS features exquisite Irish and world champion dancers together with Ireland’s finest musical and vocal performers like no other show in its genre.

The show promises to thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design.

Tickets are still available.

That’s a quick look at Arts, Culture and Entertainment this week. Whatever you do, I hope you ACE it.

