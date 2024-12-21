Amazon strike's impact on our neighborhoods as Lansing business owner quits site

Amazon is seeing thousands of workers striking at multiple locations across the country

This comes with Christmas just days away

Video shows business owner explaining why she gave up on Amazon and how the company is responding

The issues with Amazon began months ago for Dawne Botke-Coe after she had trouble finding basic supplies like plastic bags for her bookstore.

"We couldn't find a lot of products. We couldn't find the things that we were used to looking for," Botke-Coe said.

For the past month, Botke-Coe has opted to get her supplies from neighborhood shops as Amazon deals with thousands of workers striking.

WATCH: AMAZON WORKERS NEAR 5 MAJOR CITIES GO ON STRIKE AHEAD OF HOLIDAY RUSH

Amazon workers near 5 major US cities go on strike ahead of holiday rush

On Thursday, thousands of Amazon workers with the Teamsters Union began striking at major delivery hubs in states including California, Georgia, Illinois and New York.

The workers are demanding better benefits, wages and working conditions. Workers at an Amazon facility in Caledonia, Michigan were striking Thursday morning.

An Amazon spokesperson said there are no signs of a strike happening at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Delta Township that opened last fall.

WATCH: NEW AMAZON FULFILLMENT CENTER OPENS IN DELTA TOWNSHIP

New Amazon fulfillment center opens in Delta Township

The spokesperson added that deliveries in our neighborhood will not be impacted. We reached out to the Teamsters office in Lansing for comment but didn't hear back.

Botke-Coe says she's siding with the workers.

"I think it needs to be equal... [and] fair]," Botke-Coe said. "Amazon they just keep getting more and more greedy."

The Amazon spokesperson added that the Teamsters Union is misleading the public.

Here's the company's statement below:

“For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers’. They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative. The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union."

“What you’re seeing at these sites are almost entirely outsiders—not Amazon employees or partners—and the suggestion otherwise is just another lie from the Teamsters. The truth is that they were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous. We appreciate all our team’s great work to serve their customers and communities, and thanks to them, we’re not seeing any impact to customers’ orders.”

-Kelly Nantel, Amazon Spokesperson

