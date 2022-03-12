All Soldan's Pet Supplies locations collecting donations for animals in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. — Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, many Americans have donated to Ukrainian organizations.

Now, all eight Soldan’s Pet Supplies locations in Michigan are collecting donations for the animals of Ukraine who have been displaced.

“I think three of them are shelters in Ukraine. Some of them, like for farm animals, too. Because you forget about leaving them behind," said part-owner Nikki Soldan. "It’s more than just dogs and cats that we’re helping. There’s a couple of the rescues there that are occupied by Russia right now, and like some of them, there’s been fires, there’s no electricity, there’s no water.”

The six organizations Soldan chose are UAnimals, Happy Paw, Shelter Ugolyok, Sirius, Casa lui Patrocle and International Animal Protection League.

So far, the stores have collected close to $3,000 to be split evenly among all six.

“I could cry, honestly. Like, just seeing people come in and donate to this," Soldan said. "It’s been very cool to see a community rally for another community that’s so far away.”

Soldan said no amount is too little or too great. Either way, you can write your pet’s name on one of the flags.

“I mean like, 50 cents, like a penny, $60. Anything that anyone wants to give,” Soldan said.

Soldan’s will be collecting donations until further notice, but the first transfer will be made to the organizations on Mar. 15.

