Akeos freed, heading back to Michigan after spending a month in Mexican prison

NOTE: The Akeos are expected to speak to the media when they land tonight at around 11:55PM. Senior reporter Danny Valle is on-scene and will provide live coverage on-air on FOX 47 News.



Christy & Paul Akeo are heading back to Michigan after spending a month in a Mexican prison

This comes one day after Congressman Tom Barrett flew to Mexico to visit the Akeos

The couple is now on a plane with Congressman Barrett and a staffer expected to land in Lansing Thursday night

After spending 30 days in a Mexican prison, Christy and Paul Akeo are on a plane heading back to Michigan.

The Akeos are expected to fly into Lansing International Airport around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Akeos' release comes one day after U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett (R-MI) visited the couple in the Mexican prison they were being held.

A spokesperson for Congressman Tom Barrett and the Akeos attorney, John Manly, confirmed the couple's release to Fox 47 News.

The couple was arrested last month at Cancun International Airport on fraud charges.

The Akeos daughter, Lindsey Hull, shared the story of the Akeos arrest in a Facebook last week that garnered social media and national attention.

Paul and Christy Akeo are coming home. Mission accomplished. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lZFJCsD0FO — Congressman Tom Barrett (@RepTomBarrett) April 4, 2025

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook