African fusion restauarant Tatse opening in downtown Lansing, plans Friday Afrobeat dance nights

LANSING, Mich. — A restaurant that's been operating out of the Allen Neighborhood Center is now moving into its own space in downtown Lansing.

Taiwo Adeleye has been cooking since he was a child but picked up the craft professionally a few years back.

Several months ago, he opened up Tatse in the Allen Neighborhood Center’s incubator kitchen. The restaurant is a fusion of Nigerian and American cuisine.

Now, Adeleye is opening up a permanent space in the 200 block of South Washington Square. The new space will also be a place for customers to experience Afrobeat music and kick up their heels.

“Especially being in the capital city of Michigan we need to have something for Africans and something that we can also give to other communities in Lansing. It's also important to have people come from all over to Lansing and host them so they can have a great night,” said Adeleye.

Tatse’s grand opening happens Friday at 8 p.m.

Adeleye says every Friday will be an Afrobeat dance night as well.

