ACE Report: June 27 through July 3, 2022

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at some ACE, Arts, Culture and Entertainment, events taking place across mid-Michigan the week of June 27 through July 3.
EVENT: Jackson Cascade Falls Family Night
DATE: Wednesday, June 29
LOCATION: Cascade Falls Park, Jackson
WEBSITE: www.co.jackson.mi.us/1298/The-Cascades
EVENT: Artist Frida Kahlo exhibition and discussions
DATE: Discussions- Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30
*Exhibition through August 7
LOCATION: Broad Art Museum, East Lansing
WEBSITE: www.broadmuseum.msu.edu
EVENT: Field of Flight Air and Balloon Festival
DATE: Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4
LOCATION: Battle Creek Executive Airport, Battle Creek
WEBSITE: www.fieldofflight.com
EVENT: TGIF Cinco de Mayo Dance Party
DATE: Friday, July 1
LOCATION: Hawk Hollow Banquet Center, Bath
WEBSITE: https://tgifdance.com/dance-lessons
