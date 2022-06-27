ACE Report: June 27 through July 3, 2022

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at some ACE, Arts, Culture and Entertainment, events taking place across mid-Michigan the week of June 27 through July 3.

EVENT: Jackson Cascade Falls Family Night

DATE: Wednesday, June 29

LOCATION: Cascade Falls Park, Jackson

WEBSITE: www.co.jackson.mi.us/1298/The-Cascades

EVENT: Artist Frida Kahlo exhibition and discussions

DATE: Discussions- Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30

*Exhibition through August 7

LOCATION: Broad Art Museum, East Lansing

WEBSITE: www.broadmuseum.msu.edu

EVENT: Field of Flight Air and Balloon Festival

DATE: Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4

LOCATION: Battle Creek Executive Airport, Battle Creek

WEBSITE: www.fieldofflight.com

EVENT: TGIF Cinco de Mayo Dance Party

DATE: Friday, July 1

LOCATION: Hawk Hollow Banquet Center, Bath

WEBSITE: https://tgifdance.com/dance-lessons

