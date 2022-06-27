Watch Now
ACE Report: June 27 through July 3, 2022

Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 10:05:56-04

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at some ACE, Arts, Culture and Entertainment, events taking place across mid-Michigan the week of June 27 through July 3.

EVENT: Jackson Cascade Falls Family Night                     
DATE: Wednesday, June 29 
LOCATION: Cascade Falls Park, Jackson
WEBSITE: www.co.jackson.mi.us/1298/The-Cascades

EVENT: Artist Frida Kahlo exhibition and discussions
DATE: Discussions- Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30
           *Exhibition through August 7
LOCATION: Broad Art Museum, East Lansing
WEBSITE: www.broadmuseum.msu.edu

EVENT: Field of Flight Air and Balloon Festival
DATE: Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4
LOCATION: Battle Creek Executive Airport, Battle Creek
WEBSITE: www.fieldofflight.com

EVENT: TGIF Cinco de Mayo Dance Party
DATE: Friday, July 1
LOCATION: Hawk Hollow Banquet Center, Bath
WEBSITE: https://tgifdance.com/dance-lessons

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.