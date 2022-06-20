Watch
ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment taking place across mid-Michigan during week of June 20 to June 26

Arts, Culture and Entertainment taking place across mid-Michigan the week of June 20
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:31:44-04

LANSING, Mich. —
EVENT:                     Williamston’s 51st annual Red Cedar Jubilee                  
DATE:                        Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26 
LOCATION:             Downtown Williamston, Michigan
WEBSITE:                www.redcedarjubilee.com

EVENT:                     Lansing Community College Summer Stage Under The Stars       
DATE:                        Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26
LOCATION:            LCC Amphitheatre downtown Lansing
WEBSITE:                www.lcc.edu/calendar/

EVENT:                    Charlotte Blue Grass Festival        
DATE:                       Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25
LOCATION:            Eaton County Fairgrounds, Charlotte
WEBSITE:                www.charlottebluegrassfestival.com

EVENT:                    Back Yard Bash Concert Series     
DATE:                       Thursday, June 23
LOCATION:            Eagle Eye Gardens, Bath    
WEBSITE:                www.sharethemusic.org

EVENT:                     Jackson’s Cruise In and Concert
DATE:                       Friday, June 24
LOCATION:            Downtown Jackson
WEBSITE:                www.jacksondda.org/events

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.

