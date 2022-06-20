ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment taking place across mid-Michigan during week of June 20 to June 26

LANSING, Mich. —

EVENT: Williamston’s 51st annual Red Cedar Jubilee

DATE: Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26

LOCATION: Downtown Williamston, Michigan

WEBSITE: www.redcedarjubilee.com

EVENT: Lansing Community College Summer Stage Under The Stars

DATE: Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26

LOCATION: LCC Amphitheatre downtown Lansing

WEBSITE: www.lcc.edu/calendar/

EVENT: Charlotte Blue Grass Festival

DATE: Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25

LOCATION: Eaton County Fairgrounds, Charlotte

WEBSITE: www.charlottebluegrassfestival.com

EVENT: Back Yard Bash Concert Series

DATE: Thursday, June 23

LOCATION: Eagle Eye Gardens, Bath

WEBSITE: www.sharethemusic.org

EVENT: Jackson’s Cruise In and Concert

DATE: Friday, June 24

LOCATION: Downtown Jackson

WEBSITE: www.jacksondda.org/events

