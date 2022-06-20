ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment taking place across mid-Michigan during week of June 20 to June 26

LANSING, Mich. —
EVENT: Williamston’s 51st annual Red Cedar Jubilee
DATE: Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26
LOCATION: Downtown Williamston, Michigan
WEBSITE: www.redcedarjubilee.com
EVENT: Lansing Community College Summer Stage Under The Stars
DATE: Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26
LOCATION: LCC Amphitheatre downtown Lansing
WEBSITE: www.lcc.edu/calendar/
EVENT: Charlotte Blue Grass Festival
DATE: Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25
LOCATION: Eaton County Fairgrounds, Charlotte
WEBSITE: www.charlottebluegrassfestival.com
EVENT: Back Yard Bash Concert Series
DATE: Thursday, June 23
LOCATION: Eagle Eye Gardens, Bath
WEBSITE: www.sharethemusic.org
EVENT: Jackson’s Cruise In and Concert
DATE: Friday, June 24
LOCATION: Downtown Jackson
WEBSITE: www.jacksondda.org/events
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.