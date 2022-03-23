ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment Mar. 28 through Apr. 3

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do this week? We have a run-down of ACE (Arts, Culture and Entertainment) events taking place in neighborhoods across mid-Michigan.

It’s Spring Break time and if you are in town and looking for fun things for the kids, check out Launch Entertainment Park in Meridian Mall. Starting today, Launch is offering discounted day passes for kids.

Launch has trampoline courts, dodgeball, indoor cliff-hanging, and more. The day pass continues through April 1.

Also, the Easter Bunny will be at the Meridian Mall all this week through April 16. Visits are free and there will be photo packages available for purchase.

Meridian Mall Easter Bunny

Jackson’s Hurst planetarium at Ella Sharp Museum is presenting From Earth to the Universe today through April 1. The program highlights the night sky and ancient myths that have been around as long as there have been people.

From Earth to the Universe is presented in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

Jackson's Hurts Planetarium From Earth To The Universe

Tuesday, the Broadway musical Hamilton returns to the Wharton Center for a two-week run.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON And Peggy National Tour - Company5 - © Joan Marcus.jpeg

HAMILTON And Peggy National Tour - Company5 - © Joan Marcus.jpeg



On Wednesday, Lansing’s Urban Beat Event Center welcomes the Creative Collective presenting Black Balloon: Awareness and Prevention. It’s part of a national event by the Overdose Lifeline to bring awareness to overdose deaths.

There will be entertainment as well as impactful stories told by families who have lost loved ones. It’s free to attend and donations are encouraged.

Creative Collection presents Black Balloon

If you are looking for laughs, check out Jokes On You – An April Fool’s Day Comedy show this Friday at the Michigan Theatre in Jackson.

Five of Michigan's best comedians are heading to the stage for an evening of fun and laughs. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

That’s a quick look at what’s happening around mid-Michigan.

Whatever you do this week, I hope you ACE it and have fun.

