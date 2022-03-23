Watch
ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan

Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 23, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week? Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.

EVENT:            The Cake
DATE:              Through April 4
LOCATION:      Williamston Theatre
WEBSITE:        Williamstontheatre.org

EVENT:            Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser
DATE:              Friday, March 25
LOCATION:      Jackson’s Michigan Theatre
WEBSITE:        michigantheatre.org

EVENT:            Jackson Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Rachmaninoff
DATE:              Saturday, March 26
LOCATION:      Jackson Potter Center
WEBSITE:        jccmi.edu/pottercenter

EVENT:            “Independent Women”
DATE:              Saturday, March 26 at 7pm
LOCATION:      Women’s Center of Greater Lansing
WEBSITE:        womenscenterofgreaterlansing.com

