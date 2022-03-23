ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week? Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.

EVENT: The Cake

DATE: Through April 4

LOCATION: Williamston Theatre

WEBSITE: Williamstontheatre.org

EVENT: Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser

DATE: Friday, March 25

LOCATION: Jackson’s Michigan Theatre

WEBSITE: michigantheatre.org

EVENT: Jackson Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Rachmaninoff

DATE: Saturday, March 26

LOCATION: Jackson Potter Center

WEBSITE: jccmi.edu/pottercenter

EVENT: “Independent Women”

DATE: Saturday, March 26 at 7pm

LOCATION: Women’s Center of Greater Lansing

WEBSITE: womenscenterofgreaterlansing.com

