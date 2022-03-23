ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week? Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.
EVENT: The Cake
DATE: Through April 4
LOCATION: Williamston Theatre
WEBSITE: Williamstontheatre.org
EVENT: Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser
DATE: Friday, March 25
LOCATION: Jackson’s Michigan Theatre
WEBSITE: michigantheatre.org
EVENT: Jackson Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Rachmaninoff
DATE: Saturday, March 26
LOCATION: Jackson Potter Center
WEBSITE: jccmi.edu/pottercenter
EVENT: “Independent Women”
DATE: Saturday, March 26 at 7pm
LOCATION: Women’s Center of Greater Lansing
WEBSITE: womenscenterofgreaterlansing.com
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.