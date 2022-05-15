Watch
ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of May 16

Posted at 6:00 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 18:00:41-04

LANSING, Mich. — There are some fun things happening across mid-Michigan in arts, culture, and entertainment the week of May 16. Below is a quick list of events to check out this week.

EVENT:                     DEAR EVAN HANSEN      
DATE:                        TUESDAY, MAY 17 – SUNDAY, MAY 22
LOCATION:             WHARTON CENTER
WEBSITE:                WHARTONCENTER.COM

Dear Evan Hansen 3- Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2019.jpg
Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

EVENT:                     TRACY JONES
DATE:                        MAY 19 – JUNE 19
LOCATION:             WILLIAMSTON THEATRE
WEBSITE:                WILLIAMSTONTHEATRE.ORG

WILLIAMSTON THEATRE TRACY JONES.jpeg
Williamston Theatre's Tracy Jones

EVENT:                     BINDER PARK ZOO
DATE:                        OPEN DAILY            
LOCATION:             BATTLE CREEK
WEBSITE:                BINDERPARKZOO.ORG

BINDER PARK ZOO 1.jpeg
Binder Park Zoo

EVENT:                     EAST LANSING ART FESTIVAL
DATE:                        SATURDAY, MAY 21 AND SUNDAY, MAY 22
LOCATION:             DOWNTOWN EAST LANSING
WEBSITE:                ELARTFEST.COM

EAST LANSING ART FESTIVAL 1.jpeg
East Lansing Art Festival

EVENT:                     ROSÉ ALL DAY
DATE:                        SATURDAY, MAY 21
LOCATION:             LANSING’S COOLEY GARDENS
WEBSITE:                LANSING501.COM

LANSING ROSE ALL DAY.jpeg
ROSÉ All Day

EVENT:                     STAR WARS AND MORE
DATE:                        SATURDAY, MAY 21
LOCATION:             MICHIGAN THEATRE, JACKSON
WEBSITE:                MICHIGANTHEATRE.ORG

STAR WARS AND MORE.jpeg
Star Wars and More

