ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of May 16

LANSING, Mich. — There are some fun things happening across mid-Michigan in arts, culture, and entertainment the week of May 16. Below is a quick list of events to check out this week.
EVENT: DEAR EVAN HANSEN
DATE: TUESDAY, MAY 17 – SUNDAY, MAY 22
LOCATION: WHARTON CENTER
WEBSITE: WHARTONCENTER.COM
EVENT: TRACY JONES
DATE: MAY 19 – JUNE 19
LOCATION: WILLIAMSTON THEATRE
WEBSITE: WILLIAMSTONTHEATRE.ORG
EVENT: BINDER PARK ZOO
DATE: OPEN DAILY
LOCATION: BATTLE CREEK
WEBSITE: BINDERPARKZOO.ORG
EVENT: EAST LANSING ART FESTIVAL
DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21 AND SUNDAY, MAY 22
LOCATION: DOWNTOWN EAST LANSING
WEBSITE: ELARTFEST.COM
EVENT: ROSÉ ALL DAY
DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21
LOCATION: LANSING’S COOLEY GARDENS
WEBSITE: LANSING501.COM
EVENT: STAR WARS AND MORE
DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21
LOCATION: MICHIGAN THEATRE, JACKSON
WEBSITE: MICHIGANTHEATRE.ORG
