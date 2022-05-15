ACE Report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of May 16

LANSING, Mich. — There are some fun things happening across mid-Michigan in arts, culture, and entertainment the week of May 16. Below is a quick list of events to check out this week.

EVENT: DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DATE: TUESDAY, MAY 17 – SUNDAY, MAY 22

LOCATION: WHARTON CENTER

WEBSITE: WHARTONCENTER.COM

Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2019

Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

EVENT: TRACY JONES

DATE: MAY 19 – JUNE 19

LOCATION: WILLIAMSTON THEATRE

WEBSITE: WILLIAMSTONTHEATRE.ORG

Williamston Theatre Williamston Theatre's Tracy Jones

EVENT: BINDER PARK ZOO

DATE: OPEN DAILY

LOCATION: BATTLE CREEK

WEBSITE: BINDERPARKZOO.ORG

Binder Park Zoo Binder Park Zoo

EVENT: EAST LANSING ART FESTIVAL

DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21 AND SUNDAY, MAY 22

LOCATION: DOWNTOWN EAST LANSING

WEBSITE: ELARTFEST.COM

East Lansing Art Festival East Lansing Art Festival

EVENT: ROSÉ ALL DAY

DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21

LOCATION: LANSING’S COOLEY GARDENS

WEBSITE: LANSING501.COM

Lansing 5:01 ROSÉ All Day

EVENT: STAR WARS AND MORE

DATE: SATURDAY, MAY 21

LOCATION: MICHIGAN THEATRE, JACKSON

WEBSITE: MICHIGANTHEATRE.ORG

Jackson Symphony Orchestra and Ella Sharp Museum Star Wars and More

