ACE report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of March 7 - 13

LANSING, Mich. — There are lots of events happening this week from The Wizard of Oz to the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival.

Event: Are you an artist looking for funding for a project? There are grant opportunities available through the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. Visit with Arts Council Membership and Program Manager, Taylor Haslett at Lansing's Urban Cup at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Website: https://www.lansingarts.org/

Event: Singer, songwriter Sean Miller performs at Urban Beat

Date: Thursday, March 10

Website: https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/our-events/2022/3/10/sean-miller

Date: Friday, March 11 at 7pm and Saturday, March 12 at 7pm

Event: Lansing Catholic High School Presents The Wizard of Oz

Website: https://lansingcatholic.org/events-list

Event: Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival

Date: Saturday, March 12

Website: https://www.jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival

Event: Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival featuring Teada

Date: Saturday, March 12

Website: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/irish-festival/

