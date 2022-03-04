ACE report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of March 7 - 13

LANSING, Mich. — There are lots of events happening this week from The Wizard of Oz to the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival.
Event: Are you an artist looking for funding for a project? There are grant opportunities available through the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. Visit with Arts Council Membership and Program Manager, Taylor Haslett at Lansing's Urban Cup at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 9
Website: https://www.lansingarts.org/
Event: Singer, songwriter Sean Miller performs at Urban Beat
Date: Thursday, March 10
Website: https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/our-events/2022/3/10/sean-miller
Date: Friday, March 11 at 7pm and Saturday, March 12 at 7pm
Event: Lansing Catholic High School Presents The Wizard of Oz
Website: https://lansingcatholic.org/events-list
Event: Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival
Date: Saturday, March 12
Website: https://www.jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival
Event: Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival featuring Teada
Date: Saturday, March 12
Website: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/irish-festival/
