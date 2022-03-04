Watch
NewsState

Actions

ACE report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of March 7 - 13

Events happening all across mid-Michigan
Sean Miller
Urban Beat Lansing
Sean Miller
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:18:13-05

LANSING, Mich. — There are lots of events happening this week from The Wizard of Oz to the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival.

Event: Are you an artist looking for funding for a project? There are grant opportunities available through the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. Visit with Arts Council Membership and Program Manager, Taylor Haslett at Lansing's Urban Cup at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 9
Website: https://www.lansingarts.org/
Event: Singer, songwriter Sean Miller performs at Urban Beat
Date: Thursday, March 10
Website: https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/our-events/2022/3/10/sean-miller

Date: Friday, March 11 at 7pm and Saturday, March 12 at 7pm
Event: Lansing Catholic High School Presents The Wizard of Oz
Website: https://lansingcatholic.org/events-list

Event: Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival
Date: Saturday, March 12
Website: https://www.jacksoncountyfair.net/beer-festival

Event: Jackson Symphony Orchestra's Irish Festival featuring Teada
Date: Saturday, March 12
Website: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/irish-festival/

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!