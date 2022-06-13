ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of June 13-19

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at Art, Culture and Entertainment events taking place from Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19.
EVENT: The Moth Mainstage
DATE: Tuesday, June 14
LOCATION: Wharton Center
WEBSITE: whartoncenter.com
EVENT: 5-1-7 Juneteenth Celebration
DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19
LOCATION: Lansing’s REO Town
WEBSITE: Facebook/LansingJuneteenthCelebration
EVENT: Something Rotten
DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18
LOCATION: Downtown Owosso
WEBSITE: lebowskycenter.com
EVENT: MSU Summer Circle Theatre
DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19
LOCATION: MSU Campus behind MSU Auditorium
WEBSITE: theatre.msu.edu/sct/
