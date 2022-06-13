ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of June 13-19

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at Art, Culture and Entertainment events taking place from Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19.

EVENT: The Moth Mainstage

DATE: Tuesday, June 14

LOCATION: Wharton Center

WEBSITE: whartoncenter.com

EVENT: 5-1-7 Juneteenth Celebration

DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19

LOCATION: Lansing’s REO Town

WEBSITE: Facebook/LansingJuneteenthCelebration

EVENT: Something Rotten

DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18

LOCATION: Downtown Owosso

WEBSITE: lebowskycenter.com

EVENT: MSU Summer Circle Theatre

DATE: Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19

LOCATION: MSU Campus behind MSU Auditorium

WEBSITE: theatre.msu.edu/sct/

