ACE Report: Arts, Culture and Entertainment for the week of June 13-19

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 11:09:44-04

LANSING, Mich. — Here's a look at Art, Culture and Entertainment events taking place from Monday, June 13 through Sunday, June 19.

EVENT:                    The Moth Mainstage
DATE:                       Tuesday, June 14
LOCATION:             Wharton Center
WEBSITE:                whartoncenter.com

EVENT:                    5-1-7 Juneteenth Celebration
DATE:                       Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19
LOCATION:            Lansing’s REO Town
WEBSITE:                Facebook/LansingJuneteenthCelebration

EVENT:                     Something Rotten
DATE:                        Thursday, June 16 – Saturday, June 18
LOCATION:            Downtown Owosso
WEBSITE:                lebowskycenter.com

EVENT:                    MSU Summer Circle Theatre
DATE:            Thursday, June 16 – Sunday, June 19
LOCATION:            MSU Campus behind MSU Auditorium
WEBSITE:                theatre.msu.edu/sct/

