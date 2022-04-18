Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What's happening in the arts, culture and entertainment scene this week in mid-Michigan?

MSU
Michigan State University
Michigan State University
MSU
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 18:07:46-04

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) events for the week of April 18 - 24

EVENT:                     MSU Science Festival          
DATE:                        Month of April
LOCATION:             Live and Virtual events at MSU and Statewide
WEBSITE:                sciencefestival.msu.edu

EVENT:                     Epoxy Resin Workshop
DATE:                        Tuesday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 26
LOCATION:             Reo Town Marketplace
WEBSITE:                reotownmarketplace.com

EVENT:                     Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival
DATE:                        Wednesday, April 20 – Saturday, April 23
LOCATION:             Zehnder’s Frankenmuth
WEBSITE:                zehnders.com

EVENT:                     Bringin’ Back the '80s Festival
DATE:                        Friday, April 22 through Saturday, April 23
LOCATION:             Frankenmuth
WEBSITE:                80sfest.org

EVENT:                     Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival
DATE:                        Friday, April 22 – Sunday, April 24
LOCATION:             Vermontville
WEBSITE:                syrupfest.org

EVENT:                     Music of ABBA:  Mamma Mia! & More
DATE:                        Saturday, April 23
LOCATION:             Wharton Center
WEBSITE:                lansingsymphony.org

EVENT:                     Yard-Sale-A-Palooza
DATE:                        Sunday, April 24
LOCATION:             Commonwealth Commerce Center
WEBSITE:                experiencejackson.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!