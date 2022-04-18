What's happening in the arts, culture and entertainment scene this week in mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) events for the week of April 18 - 24
EVENT: MSU Science Festival
DATE: Month of April
LOCATION: Live and Virtual events at MSU and Statewide
WEBSITE: sciencefestival.msu.edu
EVENT: Epoxy Resin Workshop
DATE: Tuesday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 26
LOCATION: Reo Town Marketplace
WEBSITE: reotownmarketplace.com
EVENT: Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival
DATE: Wednesday, April 20 – Saturday, April 23
LOCATION: Zehnder’s Frankenmuth
WEBSITE: zehnders.com
EVENT: Bringin’ Back the '80s Festival
DATE: Friday, April 22 through Saturday, April 23
LOCATION: Frankenmuth
WEBSITE: 80sfest.org
EVENT: Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival
DATE: Friday, April 22 – Sunday, April 24
LOCATION: Vermontville
WEBSITE: syrupfest.org
EVENT: Music of ABBA: Mamma Mia! & More
DATE: Saturday, April 23
LOCATION: Wharton Center
WEBSITE: lansingsymphony.org
EVENT: Yard-Sale-A-Palooza
DATE: Sunday, April 24
LOCATION: Commonwealth Commerce Center
WEBSITE: experiencejackson.com
