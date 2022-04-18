What's happening in the arts, culture and entertainment scene this week in mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. — Here’s a look at a few ACE (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment) events for the week of April 18 - 24

EVENT: MSU Science Festival

DATE: Month of April

LOCATION: Live and Virtual events at MSU and Statewide

WEBSITE: sciencefestival.msu.edu

EVENT: Epoxy Resin Workshop

DATE: Tuesday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 26

LOCATION: Reo Town Marketplace

WEBSITE: reotownmarketplace.com

EVENT: Zehnder’s Ragtime Festival

DATE: Wednesday, April 20 – Saturday, April 23

LOCATION: Zehnder’s Frankenmuth

WEBSITE: zehnders.com

EVENT: Bringin’ Back the '80s Festival

DATE: Friday, April 22 through Saturday, April 23

LOCATION: Frankenmuth

WEBSITE: 80sfest.org

EVENT: Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival

DATE: Friday, April 22 – Sunday, April 24

LOCATION: Vermontville

WEBSITE: syrupfest.org

EVENT: Music of ABBA: Mamma Mia! & More

DATE: Saturday, April 23

LOCATION: Wharton Center

WEBSITE: lansingsymphony.org

EVENT: Yard-Sale-A-Palooza

DATE: Sunday, April 24

LOCATION: Commonwealth Commerce Center

WEBSITE: experiencejackson.com

